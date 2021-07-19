Storeum (STO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Storeum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Storeum has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $509.89 and approximately $3.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006221 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000120 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000247 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Storeum

STO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 coins. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Save The Ocean is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake hybrid cryptocurrency that uses the popular x11 hashing algorithm. The STO cryptocurrency was designed to create and fund a movement to raise awareness regarding the degradation of the oceans through a carefully designed roadmap. “

