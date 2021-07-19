Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $40.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.28. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $67.28.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

