Stream Protocol (STPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $255,208.00

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market cap of $3.07 million and approximately $255,208.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00047845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013436 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.00771100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,274,225 coins. The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

