Strong 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.61 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $240.82 or 0.00785182 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $33.30 million and $4.61 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00036186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00098143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00141620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,613.79 or 0.99813309 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.