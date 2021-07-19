Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE MSC traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.94.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

