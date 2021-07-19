Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 917,700 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 103.4% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 118,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 591.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE SPH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.75. 2,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $922.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

