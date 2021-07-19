Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 159,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,361,676 shares.The stock last traded at $6.58 and had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

