Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in June

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 70,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $199,140.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,852,000 after buying an additional 44,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,480,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMMF stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $292.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.49. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

