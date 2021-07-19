Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE SMU.UN traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$18.49. The company had a trading volume of 181,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,966. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$11.27 and a 1 year high of C$19.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.