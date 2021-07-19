Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Materials in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of SUM opened at $32.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Summit Materials by 26.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.