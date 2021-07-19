Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stake Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Sun Communities worth $18,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,236,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 60.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,144,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,120,000 after acquiring an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $184.18 on Monday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.91 and a 1 year high of $185.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

