SUN Price Hits $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00035842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00097171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00143499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,684.11 or 1.00107160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.