Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays upped their price target on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $36.35 on Monday. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.78) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

