Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 174,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $3,129,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,354,589.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,302. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

