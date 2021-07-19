SuperFarm Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10.85 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. SuperFarm has a market cap of $39.45 million and $10.85 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001283 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008732 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001511 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

