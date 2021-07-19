Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 114,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 808,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a market cap of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

