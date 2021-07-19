SureRemit (RMT) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, SureRemit has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $13,006.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00099110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00147775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,720.90 or 0.99763224 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

