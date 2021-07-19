Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47,723.89

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000649 BTC on exchanges. Suretly has a market cap of $47,723.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

