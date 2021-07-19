SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits Market Cap of $817.45 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $6.42 or 0.00020997 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $817.45 million and $218.72 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00012866 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.93 or 0.00754781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 228,583,138 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

