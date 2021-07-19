Susquehanna Initiates Coverage on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Analysts at Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23. Stem has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Stem by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

