suterusu (SUTER) Price Tops $0.0023

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $8.90 million and approximately $109,273.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00012963 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00762164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu (SUTER) is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars.

