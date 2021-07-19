SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,557 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of SVB Financial Group worth $47,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 9,859 shares valued at $5,691,359. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Shares of SIVB opened at $561.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $214.78 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.