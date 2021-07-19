Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given New SEK 115 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 112 to SEK 115 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 79,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,408. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

