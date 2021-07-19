Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a SEK 99 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of SEK 96.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SVNLY. Pareto Securities started coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVNLY stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,408. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $5.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.