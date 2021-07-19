Swarm City (SWT) Price Hits $0.0240 on Exchanges

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 43.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Swarm City has a market cap of $204,721.83 and approximately $353.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 50.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013330 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.88 or 0.00777763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

