Swarm Price Down 17.6% This Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Swarm coin can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $19,720.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swarm has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00046708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013074 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $235.87 or 0.00767963 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

