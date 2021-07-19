Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSREF shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded Swiss Re to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday.

Swiss Re stock remained flat at $$93.10 during trading on Monday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $68.72 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.81.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

