Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Commerzbank

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSREY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of SSREY opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

