Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas Sells 53,750 Shares

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,112,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $20.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Switch by 8.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after buying an additional 44,912 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 22.5% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 313,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 57,603 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $17,842,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

