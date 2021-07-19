Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Bought by Port Capital LLC

Port Capital LLC grew its position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158,667 shares during the quarter. Switch makes up approximately 4.0% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 1.79% of Switch worth $70,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $997,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares in the company, valued at $59,583,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,715,563 shares of company stock worth $34,432,592. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

