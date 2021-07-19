SWYFT (SWYFTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,256.00

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 813.6% against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a market cap of $18,778.50 and approximately $9,256.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SWYFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013165 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.70 or 0.00770477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SWYFT Profile

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SWYFT is swyft.network . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SWYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SWYFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.