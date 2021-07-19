SYNC Network Trading 25.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $32,545.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.70 or 0.00427179 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002672 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.07 or 0.01446136 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 151,903,532 coins and its circulating supply is 119,614,498 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

