SyncFab Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One SyncFab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SyncFab has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013187 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.50 or 0.00771878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SyncFab Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. SyncFab’s official message board is medium.com/syncfabmfg . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . SyncFab’s official website is blockchain.syncfab.com . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SyncFab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.