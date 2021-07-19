Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Short Interest Down 31.5% in June

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $2.98 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.