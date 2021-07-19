SynLev (SYN) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One SynLev coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. SynLev has a total market capitalization of $60,356.39 and $18,982.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013165 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.70 or 0.00770477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

Buying and Selling SynLev

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

