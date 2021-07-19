SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.05. 15,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,997. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.