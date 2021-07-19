T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.27.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

