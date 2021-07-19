Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Tabcorp stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Tabcorp has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

