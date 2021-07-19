Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Tabcorp stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Tabcorp has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $7.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.76.
About Tabcorp
Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.