Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.29% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $58,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.52 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.71 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.73.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

