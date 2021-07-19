Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Lowered to $35.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMHC. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 35,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $1,168,407.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,102,512 shares of company stock valued at $35,103,402. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 26,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

