Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.10

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 1999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $708.67 million and a PE ratio of -5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.44.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSHA. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,640 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $2,740,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

