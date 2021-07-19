TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) were down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 12,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 438,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $527.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 47,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.