TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) were down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 12,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 438,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.
Several analysts have recently commented on TCRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.
The company has a market cap of $527.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 47,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 560.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,000. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.
