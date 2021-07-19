TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Down 7.2%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 12,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 438,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $527.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.07.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after buying an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

