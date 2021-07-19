TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Shares Down 7.2%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s stock price dropped 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 12,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 438,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.
TCRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $527.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.07.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after buying an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.
About TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.
Recommended Story: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.