TD Securities Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $54.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 66.10% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $32.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 2.23. Methanex has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Methanex by 527.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.