TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Short Interest Up 28.9% in June

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

TEL traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,541. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $139.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.19. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEL. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

