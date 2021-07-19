TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

TechTarget stock opened at $70.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $998,705.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,697 shares of company stock worth $3,722,985 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in TechTarget by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TechTarget by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

