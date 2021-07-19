Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. Boosts Position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 1,587.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,746 shares during the period. Micro Focus International comprises approximately 1.4% of Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFGP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MFGP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,339. Micro Focus International plc has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

