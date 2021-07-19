Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Down 30.2% in June

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,300 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 940,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:TDY opened at $434.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $298.78 and a one year high of $457.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $421.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,266,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,592,155,000 after buying an additional 1,069,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,452,764,000 after buying an additional 155,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,702,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $704,376,000 after buying an additional 403,181 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,386,287 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $573,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 700,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,863,000 after purchasing an additional 77,130 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.