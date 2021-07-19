Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $410.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.50.

Shares of TFX opened at $390.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,994. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

