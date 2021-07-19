Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ERIC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.63. 739,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,513. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.04.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,450,000 after purchasing an additional 635,438 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

